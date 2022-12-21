Missing York County woman found safe

A York County woman who had been missing for two weeks has been found, police said Wednesday.

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, who had not been seen since Dec. 6, was found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Aten was last seen leaving her mother's house with a man in a white Ford Expedition. She is recovering from an MRSA infection and had been receiving intravenous antibiotic medication at UPMC Hanover but had not gone in for the treatment since her disappearance, state police said.

State police announced around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that Aten had been found and that the case was closed.

MORE:York County passes 2023 budget with no tax increase

MORE:ThinkLoud legal battles intensify as new allegations fly involving Live, Bill Hynes

MORE:Fatal crash closes roads in southern York County