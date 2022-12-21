Man dies in one-car crash on Route 234

A man died after a one-car crash Tuesday night in Paradise Township.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road (Route 234), a report from the York County Coroner’s Office said.

The man was traveling east on East Berlin Road when his truck veered off the road, causing him to lose control and crash, according to Northern York County Regional Police. The driver was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over a number of times. Once the vehicle came to a rest, it caught fire.

Despite efforts to revive him, the driver died at the scene.

Investigators were not sure if the driver was wearing a seat belt. No one else was injured in the crash, the coroner’s report said.

York County Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech and Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewell responded to the scene and certified the death. The driver died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma received in the crash.

The victim’s next-of-kin was notified but his name will be released pending the notification of additional family members.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

