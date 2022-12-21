Fatal crash closes roads in southern York County

A crash in Hopewell Township left one person dead Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said.

At around 2:30 p.m. today, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on on Barrens Road.

The north and southbound lanes on Barrens Road were closed from Barton Circle to Johnson Road, state police said in a news release.

This is a breaking news story, check bacl later for more information.

MORE:ThinkLoud legal battles intensify as new allegations fly involving Live, Bill Hynes

MORE:Federal court invalidates 50-year license for Maryland’s Conowingo Dam

MORE:York County's Baker to bowl for nationally ranked Duquesne

MORE:York County passes 2023 budget with no tax increase