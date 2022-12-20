York Township man dies in motorcycle crash

A York Township man died Monday after an early morning motorcycle crash.

Kenneth Hagens, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report. The crash occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township.

Hagens was traveling north just before midnight Sunday on Camp Betty Washington Road when, it appears, he slid across a large patch of ice, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash, according to York County Regional Police. Despite efforts to revive him, Hagens was pronounced dead at the scene.

York County Deputy Coroner Molly York was dispatched to the scene and certified the death. Hagens died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from the accident, the coroner’s report said.

No autopsy will be done, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

