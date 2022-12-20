Rabbit Transit makes changes to bus schedules for holidays

Rabbit Transit is modifying its bus schedule for the holiday season, the bus transportation company announced Tuesday.

Fixed route services will end at 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Dec. 31. Routes in York County will make their last departures from the King Street Station at 5:30 p.m. both days, according to a news release.

Bus trips beginning before or at 5:30 p.m. will compete their scheduled trips and conclude at the transfer center, Rabbit Transit announced.

On both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, ADA paratransit services also are scheduled to conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Bus services will stop operations entirely on Christmas Day and on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

For more information, call Rabbit Transit at 1-800-632-906.