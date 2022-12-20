Is a white Christmas in York County's forecast?

If you were hoping for a white Christmas in York County, you may be out of luck.

An early forecast from the National Weather Service in State College, shows no snow for Christmas weekend but it will be downright bone-chilling cold.

On Saturday, Christmas Eve, the high temperature will be near 20 degrees with a low of around 11.

Meanwhile, much of the country will be in the crosshairs of a major winter storm that the NWS forecast expects to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Plains and Midwest.

Along the East Coast, the forecast calls for rain and windy conditions starting Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain at times.

The high temperature on Christmas Day will be 22 degrees with a low of 11.

On Friday, temperatures start out comparatively balmy, with a high near 52 and a 90% rain before 1 p.m.

Friday night, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low near 12 degrees.

On Thursday, there is a 90% chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 a.m., with a high near 47 and a low temperature of about the same. Winds will be out of the east, blowing between 6 and 16 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and a half an inch are possible.

Here is the weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night: It will turn mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Rain or freezing rain likely before 10am, then rain. High near 47. East wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Rain before 1pm. High near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.