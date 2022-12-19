Crispus Attucks seeking nominations for community service award

Do you know someone who exemplifies leadership, education, diversity and community service?

They could be the right candidate for an award presented by Crispus Attucks during its 41st annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The nonprofit community center and charter school will present the Living the Dream Award to York County residents ages 17-24.

The award is in memory of the Rev. Michael D. Jefferson, who died April 3.

Jefferson was the director of employment and training for Crispus Attucks, a member of Bible Tabernacle Christian Center and had served on several boards and associations in York County, according to his obituary.

Interested individuals who wish to nominate someone can do so by visiting https://crispusattucks.org/ and downloading the nomination form.

Forms must be emailed to either pdrayden@crispusattucks.org or jmartino@crispusattucks.org to count for submission.

Each nominator can include up to two names; with submissions due on Wednesday. Recipients will be selected by the MLK Day of Service Committee.

The 41st annual Martin Luther King Day of Service is slated for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.