Can you help police find this missing York County woman?

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing endangered person in York County.

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, was last seen Dec. 6 leaving her mother's house in the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township.

Aten, who was recovering from an MRSA infection, had been receiving intravenous antibiotic medication at UPMC Hanover but has not gone in for the treatment since her disappearance, state police said.

Aten was seen leaving her mother's house with a man in a white Ford Expedition. The man is described as bald, with a beard, police said.

The Ford Expedition had a three-ball trailer hitch attached.

'The problem is with them, not you,' says mother of Red Lion trans student

A windy and cold Christmas is likely for York County

Will York City pass a budget before the end-of-year deadline?

Aten has ties to the Hanover and Philadelphia areas, police added.

Anybody who has information on the whereabouts of Aten should contact Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling 717-428-1011.