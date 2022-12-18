A windy and cold Christmas is likely for York County

It's beginning to look like a windy Christmas this year.

Though Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be bright and sunny, don't let that fool you.

Highs in York County next weekend will be in the low-to-mid 20s, with wind chill factors dropping down close to zero, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.

"We'll see quite a cooldown coming for Christmas weekend," Tyburski said. "It's actually a little breezy as well. We could see some wind gusts up to around 30 miles an hour or so."

Despite cooler temperatures and strong wind, snow and other winter precipitation is not in the York County forecast.

Sunny, clear skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, Tyburski said.

"It looks like it'll likely be sunny both days," he said. "It's going to be breezy and cold. Otherwise we don't expect any issues, like if you're traveling around."

Problems for travelers: To those who might be traveling outside the state, check local forecasts and stay alert for impending storms.

The coming week will bring the potential for a “significant winter storm” across the eastern two-thirds of the United States during the second half of the week, just before Christmas, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“The main weather story that will make weather headlines next week will be the massive expanse of frigid temperatures from the Northern Rockies/Northern Plains to the Midwest through the middle of the week, and then reaching the Gulf Coast and much of the Eastern U.S. by Friday and into the weekend,” the Weather Prediction Center warned.

“An extremely strong arctic front will usher in the coldest air of the season by a considerable margin with the expectation of widespread subzero readings for overnight lows from the Northern Rockies to the central/northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, reaching as far south as northern Oklahoma and southern Missouri.”

Next week: For those who dislike the frigid cold: fear not. Temperatures in York County should level off after Christmas and leading into New Year's weekend.

Starting Dec. 28, temperatures should rise slowly above freezing with a high of 35 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

"We'll see temperatures gradually increase, probably a few degrees each day after Christmas," Tyburski said. "It'll still be winterlike, but it won't be so frigid like ... over the weekend."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.