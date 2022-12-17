Local diner still out of compliance after follow-up inspection
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 12/9/2022 (Follow up inspection)
LYNDON DINER - 1353 KENNETH RD. - YORK, PA
- The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50-foot candles. Observed more lights out than last follow-up inspection.
- The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Slicer, in basement area, with dried food on blade and slicer housing. Manual Can Opener, in basement area, with dried food on the blade of the can opener. One whisk, located on the wall in the basement area, with hooks against a basement wall, and wall was not cleaned and/or sanitized.
- Two pieces of raw chicken, with flour coating, in the basement prep area, was held at room temperature rather than 41 degrees or below, as required.
- Old unused equipment stored in kitchen/prep and basement areas, should be removed from food facility.