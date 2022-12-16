Will York City pass a budget before the end-of-year deadline?

Tuesday marks York City Council's last chance to approve a budget at a regularly scheduled council meeting amid confusion over a series of amendments.

If no budget is approved, city officials would need to hold a special meeting to pass a budget before the Dec. 31 deadline. In recent years, that city neared the precipice of a government shutdown several times.

The budget process came to a halt after the Dec. 6 council meeting as elected officials faced a raft of amendments and conflicting votes.

"Confusion occurred last week because this [two budgets on the agenda] has never happened before," Council President Sandie Walker said

DOJ seeks Scott Perry's text messages as legal battle over records continues

Notice a slowdown in U.S. Postal Service delivery? Here's why.

Red Lion wrestling beats Dallastown, ending rivalry drought

Council decided to table budget discussion to get additional time to review the 1,000 amendments.

The first three items on the Dec. 20 agenda are a resolution to approve the amendments, a bill for the final passage of the 2023 budget and a bill for the final passage of the 2023 tax rate in that order.

The amendments must go first to determine if the amended budget, which was introduced last week, can be used, Walker said. If the amendments pass, then item two will have the council vote on the amended proposed budget. If the amendments fail, item two will be a vote on the original proposed budget.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

If the amendments pass, York City's budget would total $100 million. If they don't, the original budget called for spending $104 million. Neither proposal would call for a tax increase.

This year's budget process has been unconventional. Mayor Michael Helfrich presented a budget to council before holding budget hearings due to a backlog of work. That meant that amendments were presented after the budget hearings.

Since the last council meeting, Helfrich said he has not received any updates from council. When asked if he thought council would approve a budget at the next meeting, Helfrich declined to speculate. He said he'd rather not be asked about what council intends to do.

City Council, to Walker's knowledge, has not received any updates or additional communication about the budget from mayor's office.

The Dec. 20 city council meeting will be held at City Hall, 101 S George St. and live streamed on White Rose Community Television and YouTube.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.