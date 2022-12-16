Downtown York's new Archetype Pizza isn't afraid to innovate

One of the owners of Archetype Pizza is excited about something he believes no one normally cares about — the oven.

“This is the thing that really drives the operation,” said co-owner Phillip Given, who is also president of York City Pretzel Co.

He and co-owner Jordan Phautz purchased an electric oven from Sweden for their new pizza joint at 33 W. Market St. in downtown York City.

More:Second Wawa could be coming to York County soon

More:Crumbl Cookies brings gourmet sweets to York County

Given said most pizza places use gas ovens, but Archetype Pizza's electric oven allows higher temperatures, “rock solid consistency” and is independently controlled. For example, they can turn off the bottom element and keep the top on to melt the cheese and not burn the crust.

The ability to control the oven like that also gives the staff a better handle on the pizzas, which is important because the dough can behave differently depending on the age of the dough or the day, Given said. The staff has to be able to make “adjustments on the fly” to keep their pizza standard.

That goes back to the dough, Given said, which is fermented for three days, compared to the 24 hours or less in most shops. The dough can change on the day it is used, which also changes how the staff cooks it in the oven.

That's the basis for the business name, Given said. "Archetype" means standard, and in Archetype Pizza's kitchen, that can change by the minute as the staff strives for the best.

“Whether it’s the cheese, or the crust, or the tomatoes, our customers really latch onto one of those things and become insanely passionate about them like we are,” he said.

Archetype Pizza, which launched in September with a soft opening, offers a variety of pies (a gluten-free recipe is in the works), as well as adult beverages like GearHouse Brewing Co. beers, Ironbound Hard Ciders, the shop's own specialty cocktails and build-your-own cocktails.

While customers can design their own pizzas, the staff is working on new recipes, such as the “Closed on Sunday Pizza” — fried chicken, pickles and a special sauce.

“We’re not afraid to innovate,” Given said, because he and Phautz understand not every pizza will be everyone’s cup of tea.

>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Next door, the partners also opened Roost Uncommon Kitchen, which is described as a “grandma’s kitchen-inspired” brunch place. A connecting door allows customers to cross between the two businesses.

Like the customers, a little of Roost’s southern inspiration, which came from Phautz’s passion for barbecue, finds its way into Archetype’s pizza through smoked meats.

Roost is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Archetype is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

To learn more about the new pizza joint, go to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/archetypeyork, or website, https://archetypeyork.com.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.