Crumbl Cookies brings gourmet sweets to York County

Crumbl Cookies brings its "gourmet" baked goods to York County with Friday's grand opening of the West Manchester Town Center business.

After a small-ribbon cutting ceremony with owners Darin and Andrea Curtis, the the 2,000-square-foot store and bakery at 814 Town Center Drive opened for business.

Crumbl offers more than 200 cookie varieties, and customers can watch them being made each day, according to store manager Ben Rosenzweig.

“Everything is made fresh on site every; day nothing comes in frozen or anything like that,” he said, adding new recipes will be rotated in each week.

Crumbl Cookies also sells ice cream — or “Crumbl Cream” — to go with the cookies, Rosenzweig said. Starting Dec. 21, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will be available through the Crumbl app and website.

The store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon, Fridays and Saturdays, according to Rosenzweig.

He leads a 78-person team but said he is looking to hire a few more employees. Anyone interested in working at the store can apply on the Crumbl website.

