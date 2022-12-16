Friday’s rain will lead to clearer skies ahead for York County.

After a rainy start Friday with a high temperature of 42, things will start to get better Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It will be partly cloudy Friday night with a low temperature of 29.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 38 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the west between 9 and 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night, the temperature will drop to around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. It will continue to be windy, with a westerly breeze blowing between 7 and 13 mph and gusting up to 22 mph. Sunday night, the low will be 24 degrees.

Here is the outlook for the first part of the work week, according to the National Weather Service:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.