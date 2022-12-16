Buying a York home in current market is a challenge for millennials

Heading into the new year, Realtors can only hope for market improvements.

Throughout 2022, home sales have trended downward as a result of rising interest rates and low inventory for prospective buyers.

In November, 463 homes were sold in York County, a 25% decrease from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the median sale price for houses in York increased by 10% from 2021, according to statistics provided by Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

For new families — particularly millennials — paying monthly rent or staying at their parent's home is looking better than mortgage payments these days, said Elle Hale, president of RAYAC.

"It's their time to purchase homes," Hale said. "But we're still kind of in the low inventory area and they don't really have too many options. So they're they're putting things on pause."

Meanwhile, interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage are at 6.31%, which is a few points lower than last month's rates, according to the federal mortgage agency Freddie Mac.

What do higher interest rates mean for the average home buyer?

More:Housing market in a unique position as prices increase alongside interest rates

A home buyer taking on a $416,000 mortgage at the current 6.31% rate would pay about $2,578 each month. When the rate was 5% last year, that same mortgage would have had a monthly payment of about $2,260.

With higher asking prices and increased interest rates, it begs the question if consumers are paying a fair market value.

With York County homes staying on the market for an average of eight days, the consensus among real estate agents is there is always a house out there for someone who needs it.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"I think that as long as homes are appraising where they are being valued, that kind of sets the precedent," Hale added. "With the market shift, homeowners are looking at where they're going to move to and may not be pricing their homes as high."

The number of homes sold York County has steadily decreased throughout the year. In the first 11 months of 2022, 6,050 homes sold — a 10% decrease from the same period last year, RAYAC reported.

"Seeing 7% may seem a little scary because we're used to seeing 2% and 3% interest rates," Hale added. "And I think that's kind of having people take a step back and reassess the market and see if they want to buy right now."