Spring Garden trash collection rate up 41%

Spring Garden Township's trash collection fees will jump 40 percent in 2023, a spike the municipality's trash collector blames on rising labor and vehicle costs.

The quarterly trash collection cost for residences and small businesses will be $97.25 next year, up from $69 this year, according to Penn Waste, the township's contracted waste hauler.

The company blamed several factors for the increase, including labor, fuel and insurance costs. Interest rates, disposal fees and fees to process recyclables contributed as well, according to Amanda Moley, Penn Waste's marketing supervisor.

Pathologist insists Dante Mullinix was strangled, had severe brain trauma

York County government to close Thursday as winter storm approaches

Holiday COVID surge is here — and it comes amid unprecedented flu season

Township officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Spring Garden Township contracted with Penn Waste in 2019 — before the pandemic — and extended the contract through 2022 before renewing it for 2023.

"A lot has changed in that short time," Moley said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Labor for Penn Waste loaders has increased 70% since 2019 and drivers' wages are up 40%, according to Moley. Fuel alone has taken a 70% increase from its price in 2019, she said.

The 41% increase is significantly higher than the overall rate of inflation, which the Consumer Price Index has increased 7.1% for the year ending last month. Since 2019, the inflation rate was roughly 16%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.