Speed restriction placed on I-83, other interstates due to icy conditions

A 45-mph speed restriction has been placed by PennDOT on interstate highways in Pennsylvania District 8, including York County, due to icy conditions.

Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County are reduced to 45 mph and restricted under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Tier 1 restrictions do not allow certain vehicles to be on affected roadways. They include:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches and motorcycles.

PennDOT is warning drivers that although roadways are being treated to keep ice from accumulating on them, they should stay alert for areas of ice.

Motorists can check road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.