Second Wawa could be coming to York County soon

A new Wawa location is planned for Dover Township, not far from competitors Rutter's and Sheetz.

Wawa is slated to come to Dover Township after the township's planning commission voted in November to move ahead with plans to build the combination gas station and convenience store, according to township records. The 6,000 square foot convenience store would be located at 2941 Carlisle Road.

"We are continuing to spread our wings further west into central PA, and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in York," said Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce.

While Bruce confirmed the stores in York, she could not provide details on when the sites will open.

"While we cannot yet share specifics on construction and opening dates as Wawa continues to work on site selection, local land development and approval processes," Bruce added. "We couldn’t be more excited to expand Wawa’s unique brand of convenience further to the Central PA community."

Dover Township isn't the only York County municipality to get a Wawa.

In July, Penn Township announced plans to build the gas station and convenience store along Baltimore Street.

The announcement is part of an ongoing plan by Wawa to expand stores in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, Wawa announced the possibility of opening 40 stores across central Pennsylvania — with the first story opening as early as 2024.

Wawa currently operates about 950 stores, mostly centered in the mid-Atlantic region.

Rutter's, which has been based in York County since its first dairy store opened in 1921, has 78 stores, with about 50 of those located in York County. Sheetz is headquartered in Altoona and operates about 650 stores, with about a dozen in York County.