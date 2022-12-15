PennDOT lifts speed, vehicle restrictions on I-83 and other highways

Most of the speed and vehicle restrictions on interstate highways put in place because of icy conditions Thursday in south-central Pennsylvania District 8, which includes York County, have now been lifted.

Those restrictions, which included a 45 mph speed limit, were removed from Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to I-81 in Dauphin County, according to PennDOT.

Normal speed limits are now in place.

Tier 1 restrictions, which kept certain vehicles from traveling on those interstates, were also lifted.

Those vehicles included passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers, recreational vehicles/motorhomes, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, motorcycles and lightly loaded 18-wheelers or delivery trucks.

Is York County cutting ties with C-SAU, its controversial prison contractor?

York County government offices closed because of storm

Although most roadways have been treated for ice, PennDOT advises motorists to be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

York County remains un der a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The county is likely to see mostly rain for the rest of the day, especially south of Route 30.

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.