Freezing rain, sleet will be main concerns for York County Thursday

Freezing rain and sleet will be the main concerns for York County residents as wintry weather moves through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m. Thursday then rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and noon with rain only falling in the afternoon.

An ice accumulation of tenth of an inch is possible in some areas with a sleet accumulation of less than half an inch.

Thursday’s high will be near 39 degrees, with an easterly wind blowing between 6 and 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

Precipitation continues into Thursday night with a low temperature of around 35 degrees. There is a 90% chance of precipitation tonight with amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Easterly winds will continue to blow between 10 and 14 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

Rain chances continue into Friday. There is a 40% chance of rain before 2 p.m. with a high of 42 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Winds will blow out of the northwest between 10 and 14 mph with gust up to 23 mph.

It will be mostly clear Friday night, with a low of 28 degrees.

Here is the outlook for the weekend according to the National Weather Service:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 38 and a west wind blowing between 7 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 24.