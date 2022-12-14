Winter weather advisory issued for York County

A winter weather advisory has been issued for York and surrounding counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday morning.

Between 1 and 3 inches of mixed precipitation, namely snow and sleet, and up to a tenth of an inch of ice are possible, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts as high as 35 mph also are possible.

Slippery road conditions should be expected, the weather service said, with those hazardous conditions impacting both the morning and evening commute.

The storm system will move in from the east and travel to the west Thursday morning and is expected to last for several hours. Then rain will move in from the south late Thursday afternoon into evening.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible between 1 and 4 a.m. Thursday. That should change to rain, freezing rain and sleet until 1 p.m. and then rain only after 3 p.m.

The overnight low temperature is expected to be 28 degrees and Thursday's high will be near 37.