How much snow will York County get from its first winter storm of the season?

Commuters in York County should be wary of road conditions Thursday as the first winter storm of the season moves through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for York and surrounding counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Current forecasts call for between 1 and 3 inches of precipitation. Whether that comes down as snow or sleet will depend on temperatures.

In addition to the mixed precipitation, the weather service in State College called for up to a tenth of an inch of ice as well as wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Slippery road conditions should be expected, the weather service said, with those hazardous conditions impacting both the morning and evening commute.

The storm system will move in from the east and travel to the west Thursday morning and is expected to last for several hours. Then rain will move in from the south late Thursday afternoon into evening.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible between 1 and 4 a.m. Thursday. As temperatures warm up in the afternoon, that will change to rain, freezing rain and sleet until 1 p.m. and then rain only after 3 p.m.

'Get it done right': Future of broadband access in York County is at critical moment

Pa. youth center had 'dangerous' lack of oversight, report says

BB gun-wielding man prompted Red Lion school lockdown: police

The overnight low temperature is expected to be 28 degrees, and Thursday's high will be near 37.

Rain chances dissipate Friday. There is a 40% chance of rain with a high near 40 degrees. A westerly wind will blow around 11 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

York County will close all departments and buildings Thursday as a precautionary measure in advance of the season's first winter storm.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminded motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. In particular, PennDOT noted that drivers should stay at least six car lengths behind snow plows and be aware of the plow truck driver's blind spots.

Call 511 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.