Fire damages Windsor Township home

A fire Monday did extensive damage to a home in Windsor Township.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Lane just after 11:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Scott Gingrich with Alliance Fire and Rescue Services said the fire started in the home’s garage.

“The homeowner was working on a tractor in the garage and gas flumes were ignited by a nearby heater,” Gingrich said, adding the homeowner and his dog were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Gingrich said it took nearly an hour and a half to knock down the fire and no one was injured.

Firefighters from a dozen area departments assisted at the scene.