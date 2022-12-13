York County's first winter storm moving in this week

York County's first winter storm of the season is expected to move into the area Wednesday night and could cause headaches for drivers.

“The Thursday morning commute could be impacted. Not a big snowfall, but there could be just enough to make things slick,” said Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Precipitation will begin to fall late Wednesday night, "probably starting off as a period of light snow in York County, but we gradually expect it to change over to rain as we go through the day on Thursday,” Evanego said.

There is a 50% chance of snow Wednesday night, with a low temperature of 27 degrees. An accumulation of around half an inch of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, there is a 100% chance of precipitation in York County, with a high temperature near 38 degrees. An accumulation of up to an inch of snow and sleet is possible Thursday morning.

A combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected before 1 p.m. A combo of rain, snow and sleet is expected between 1 and 3 p.m. That should switch to only rain after 3 p.m.

An easterly wind between 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, is expected to blow.

“I imagine Thursday morning there could be a little bit of snow on the roads,” Evanego said. “I think by ... Thursday evening rush hour it should be over to rain down in York County.”

Commuters can go to 511pa.com to get updates on conditions.

The storm should be on its way out by Friday, Evanego said.

“It looks like things should be winding down by Friday. We’re expecting temperatures down in York County to get up into the low 40s Friday,” he said.

On Friday, there is a 30% chance rain before 1 p.m. with a high temperature near 41 degrees. By Friday night, it will be partly cloudy in York County, with a low of around 29 degrees.

The outlook for the rest of the weekend looks pretty good.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 39. By Saturday night, scattered snow flurries are expected with a low of a round 25

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with high near 35. Sunday night will be clear, with a low of around 24 degrees.