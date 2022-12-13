Shooting that left 3-year-old boy injured was targeted attack, police say

Investigators believe that a Friday afternoon shooting that injured three people, including a 3-year-old boy, was a targeted attack, police said.

York City Police spokesman Lt. Dan Lentz said Tuesday the three victims are recovering and expected to survive.

The investigators believe the shooting was related to another incident in the city, Lentz said, but he noted that it was too early to provide a more detailed description of the incident or possible suspects.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Philadelphia St. just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. They learned on the way to the scene that the three victims — a 3-year-old boy, a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — had been wounded.

York City Police detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tipsters can also e-mail Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

People can also call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Reporter Anthony Maenza contributed to this report.