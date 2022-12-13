Red Lion schools placed on lockdown as police arrest alleged threat suspect

Red Lion Area schools were placed on lockdown for about an hour Tuesday as state police pursued a person who reportedly posed a potential threat, school officials said.

The district said in a written statement that it was notified of the threat by Pennsylvania State Police and sealed off its schools at 12:05 p.m. Its schools remained under lockdown until 12:53 p.m., when school officials were told by police that a suspect had been taken into custody.

State police did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. It remained unclear if the person in custody had specifically threatened the schools, students or staff.

According to the district, the person was reportedly in the Red Lion borough area.

The school day resumed as normal after the lockdown was lifted, according to the district, although parents were permitted to pick up their children from school if they chose.

More:Shooting that left 3-year-old boy injured was targeted attack, police say

More:'Get it done right': Future of broadband access in York County is at critical moment

More:I-ron-ic Coffee Shop may be closing, but its community won't forget it

Officers with York County Regional Police remained on site Tuesday afternoon and, according to the district, would be continuing to monitor the area.

The situation in Red Lion came one day after two South Western School District schools were placed on lockdown following a pair of phone threats that police deemed not credible.