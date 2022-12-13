Do you have thoughts on York City events? Share them on a special events survey

York City is seeking the public's opinion on how to improve its biggest events, including Light Up York and New Year's Eve.

With their new survey, you can let the city know what you like, what brings you out to events and what you want to see at future events.

"For us, it's really important that the York city special event is an event for our community," said Kate Harmon, the co-owner of Working Progress, the consultant brought in to help the city prepare for its events.

As public events ramp back up in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is working to bring back several events that haven't been held regularly or at all since 2020.

The city approached them in the summer about a contract to plan York events, after the previous group Parliament Arts Organization, decided not to renew their contract, Harmon said. They understand that not everyone attends events or feels comfortable at them but hope to use this survey to change that.

"Its [events] great if it brings in tourism," she said. "Its great if it brings in economic development but its first and foremost job is to build and be for our community"

Once the survey is closed, Harmon said the committee will go over the data and hold focus groups talk out potential ideas and find feasible ways to fund and implement events.

Residents, businesses and visitors are welcome to take the short six minute survey that runs until Jan. 5 at https://trimothy.typeform.com/YCSESurvey.

