Three York County EMS services to merge next year

Three York County EMS services will merge into a new entity, 1st Capital EMS, in February.

"Outwardly, I don't think the general public isn't going to notice [changes] as much," said Joe Stevens, the new organization's executive director. "They're gonna get the same reliable service. They're gonna get the same trained and experienced EMTs and paramedics showing up at their house when they need us."

West York Ambulance, Grantley EMS from Spring Garden Township and York Regional EMS make up 1st Capital, Stevens said. They cover several municipalities including West York Borough, West Manchester Township, Spring Garden Township, Windsor Township, Dallastown, Yoe Borough and parts of York Township.

Combining the separate companies wasn't a new idea, according to Stevens. The move had been considered for several years prior but they decided to take the plunge to create stability for the companies. In total, 1st Capital has 16 ambulances and 130 staff members.

Before the merger, each company had to pay their own fees like insurance, healthcare and payroll. That made it difficult to negotiate and to plan ahead, Stevens said.

"Now that we've brought our resources together we're able to look into the future a little bit farther," he said.

For 1st Capital that means addressing common needs like replacing vehicles and dealing with increasing fuel costs. Instead of waiting until an ambulance part needs to be replaced, Stevens said, the combined EMS service can spread the burden out and plan further into the future.

"We knew we had a solid organization and we were able to provide that service ongoing, you know, without without interruptions," Stevens said. "That's what we did. And it's working out pretty good."

To learn more about 1st Capital EMS or job opportunities, visit their website: https://www.firstcapitalems.org/

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.