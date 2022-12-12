Police search for 13-year-old missing in York City

The York City Police Department is looking for any information on a missing 13-year-old boy.

Malaky Baker, 13, was reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with information about Malaky should contact Detective Andrew Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or leave a tip at the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips also can be submitted via the YCPD tip line at 717-849-2204.

Red Lion moves forward with forum on transgender students amid public furor

York City budget grinds to a halt amid debate over amendments

Salvation Army York reports donations are down as assistance requests surge

Help make The York Dispatch better and be entered to win $500