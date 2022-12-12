Help make The York Dispatch better and be entered to win $500

Like most news organizations across the country — and many businesses these days, for that matter — The York Dispatch and its journalists are trying to accomplish our mission with shrinking resources.

That mission very simply is to provide you, the people of York County, with the news you need to make intelligent decisions as citizens and consumers. We shine a light on elected officials, attend school board meetings, meet with business leaders, seek expert opinions and provide the context you need to know before you vote or open your wallet.

But the fact is, the newspaper industry has been struggling as readers — and advertisers — make the move online. Newspapers are closing, cutting positions, furloughing workers, eliminating print days or shrinking the number of pages just to survive.

Yet the York Dispatch is alive and well at yorkdispatch.com and is still printing Monday through Friday. We are providing our readers with local news on the platforms and at the pace they’ve come to expect from a digital-first news site.

Can we do better? Absolutely. Always, in fact.

And that’s why we need to hear from you.

Thank you for your help in making The York Dispatch the go-to source for information that impacts our community.

— Patrick DeLany is the editor of The York Dispatch.