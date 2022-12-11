Rodent-like droppings too numerous to count? One kitchen area had them
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 12/4/2022
EUREKA FIRE COMPANY - 82 N. MAIN ST. - STEWARTSTOWN, PA
- Two slicers, a food contact surface, was observed to have a heavy accumulation of food residue on the blades and attachments and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed with an accumulation of black mold-like substances and was not clean to sight or touch.
- The hand wash sink in the kitchen/prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.
- Observed too numerous to count rodent like droppings in the corner cupboard turn-style cabinet, and inside and behind turn-style.
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed five deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
Inspection Violations: 12/4/2022
ROYAL FARMS #214 - 17302 DRACO RD. - STEWARTSTOWN, PA
- Observed a box of raw potatoes stored on a wet floor, with slimy water, and unclean floor of the walk-in cooler area of the facility.
- Observed potatoes stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed two boxes of food directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- Observed two floor drains in the dish wash/chicken breading area with accumulation of dirt and food debris. Observed three metal floor grates at the walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and three bay sink area with heavy accumulation of food debris and dirt. Observed heavy accumulation of mold-like substance on the back wall of the three bay sink area. Observed heavy accumulation of grease and dust webs on the floor and walls behind the two fryers in the front chicken serving/prep area. Observed heavy accumulation of liquid cheese sauce on the underside of the cheese sauce dispenser machine. Observed heavy accumulation of greasy film and dust on the exterior of the fried chicken warming/serving case.
- Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed faucet leaking at the three-bay sink.
- Tall green shelving unit and three green shelves over the three-bay sink, with food contact containers, lids, etc., was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- The handwash sink in the dish wash/breading area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food in the sink.
- Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the dish wash/breading area.
- Entire back kitchen/prep/chicken area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.