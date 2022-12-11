Rodent-like droppings too numerous to count? One kitchen area had them

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 12/4/2022

EUREKA FIRE COMPANY - 82 N. MAIN ST. - STEWARTSTOWN, PA

Two slicers, a food contact surface, was observed to have a heavy accumulation of food residue on the blades and attachments and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed with an accumulation of black mold-like substances and was not clean to sight or touch.

The hand wash sink in the kitchen/prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.

Observed too numerous to count rodent like droppings in the corner cupboard turn-style cabinet, and inside and behind turn-style.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed five deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

ROYAL FARMS #214 - 17302 DRACO RD. - STEWARTSTOWN, PA