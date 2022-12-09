Could you see snowflakes this weekend in York County?

If you want to see a snowflake or two in York County this weekend, you may have to get up awfully early to see them — if you get to see them at all.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a 20% chance of that happening Saturday night after 1 a.m. The forecast is for a mix of rain and snow to fall with a low of around 32 degrees.

Otherwise, it will be getting colder. Friday’s high will be near 45 degrees with a north wind blowing around 6 mph. Friday night’s low will be near 25.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees ahead of snow and rain chances.

Sunday offers a better chance at rain at 60% before 1 p.m. Forecast is for between a tenth and a quarter inch precipitation to fall with a high near 43.

Sunday night rain chances fall to 20% before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 34.

Here is the outlook for the first part of the work week:

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: There is a 40% chance of rain and snow. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: There is a 60% chance of rain and snow likely. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.