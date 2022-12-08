York holiday tradition Twelfth Night Tour will go on after recent hurdles

Mary Homsher was worried there wouldn't be a Twelfth Night Tour this year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago, the concept of hundreds of strangers crowding in one house left some feeling wary.

The annual tour of homes, organized by the York Twinning Association, has been a beloved holiday tradition in the York County community. Homsher and other members did everything they could to ensure there would be a proud parade of both antique and modern homes.

"We just hit a dead end of finding homes, that I really thought this was going to be it — we weren't going to have a tour," Homsher said. "It's getting more and more difficult to get people to want to open their homes. But we have an incredible plethora of homes, I'm so excited about it."

Despite initial struggles, the York Twinning Association will have eight beautiful York homes of all architectural styles for touring. The event is slated from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Tickets will cost $25 and can be purchased the day of the event at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave., or at York Central Market.

Funds raised during the Twelfth Night Tour will go toward the York Twinning Association's future endeavors.

The York Twinning Association was founded as an international cultural collaboration between York County and its European "sister city," Arles, France. With an emphasis on building relationships abroad and sharing cultures, the groups travel to each city.

"We send quite a few students to France and Germany," Homsher said. "The majority of this money of our fundraisers is to offer scholarships to area high school students that maybe their parents can't afford."

Homes featured on the Twelfth Night Tour range in style.

The John C. Schmidt Mansion, located at 900 S. George St., will feature 18 Christmas trees in the 2023 tour.

Likewise — and keeping with the holiday spirit — a home on Rathon Road will feature over 850 Christmas lights.

In addition to the tour of homes, the York Twinning Association will welcome a special guest for a reception at the Box Hill Mansion: Consul General François Penguilly from the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.

"I wrote the French ambassador and I didn't really think I would get a reply," Homsher said. "But I did within a week and a half."

The reception will be a limited ticket event following the tour of homes. The $60 admission will include hors d’oeuvres, hot station, desserts and a cash bar with signature drink, ”The French Connection."

Tickets to attend the reception are limited, and interested individuals who wish to purchase should email Homsher at mary@vidmarkdist.com.