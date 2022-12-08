Snow? Maybe this week in York County

More seasonable temperatures and a chance of snow are on the way to York County over the next several days.

After a high of 50 Thursday, the low temperature dips to around 31 Thursday night as winds turn out of the north, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Friday’s high will be near 41. A slight chance of rain and snow enters the forecast Friday night with a low of 33 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow after 1 a.m.

Here is the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 43. A northeasterly wind will blow around 7 mph.

Saturday night: There is a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 35. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday: Rain is likely, mainly before 1 p.m. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 44.

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 26.