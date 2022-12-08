Roadwork to shift traffic on I-83 Thursday

Staff report

Work on Interstate 83 could cause traffic problems on Thursday, PennDOT announced.

A contractor is scheduled to install pavement markings and signs on northbound I-83 near Exit 24 (Emigsville), the state Department of Transportation said.

The work will be done 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

The ramp and all lanes of the highway will remain open, but traffic will be shifted at the ramps and will be stopped at times. Drivers should watch for the changes in traffic patterns, PennDOT urged.

The work is part of a $5.3 million project to resurface 6.6 miles of I-83 in Manchester Township. JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the prime contractor for the project.

