Multiple violations found at three area restaurants

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 11/29/2022

CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAKS - 1800 LOUCKS RD, STE 100 - YORK, PA

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in any cold holding equipment.

Countertops, sinks, cutting boards, fountain soda machine nozzles, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue/dust and were not clean to sight and touch.

Pans, containers, utensils and food contact surfaces were not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Soap and chemical sanitizer were not available at time of inspection.

The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed hand washing sink leaking at the faucet.

The handwash does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Untreated wood wall supporting customer service counter is not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

Manual warewashing equipment observed with buildup of rust on bowl interior.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to food safety, operation of ice cream machine and sanitizing equipment and surfaces. Provided training.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Cleaning agents / sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available.

Shipping plastic has not been fully removed from exterior of cooking and holding equipment, countertops, cabinets and ice cream machine.

Wall and corners of wall directly to the right of the ice cream machine are not finished properly and sealed at joints to provide easily cleanable surfaces.

Under-counter refrigerators, cold holding drawers, and bain maries were not operational at time of inspection.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Cleaning tools and equipment are stored in the utility sink, sink is not accessible for the disposal of waste water.

Inspection Violations: 11/20/2022

DATTS SEAFOOD AND CARRYOUT - 120 E. CHESTNUT ST. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed hood system over griddle and fryers with heavy accumulation of grease and dust.

Observed interior of Sharp Microwave equipment, in cook area, with a heavy accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed two ceiling vents in the cook/prep area with heavy accumulation of static dust and can potentially contaminate food and equipment.

Mops are not being hung to air dry and are, instead, being left in dirty water in mop bucket.

Observed flour and cajun spice food ingredient storage containers, in the second food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Funnels observed stored in the Flour and Cajun Spice bins.

Observed the following: Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, with mold-like substance on interior housing of dispenser.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the cook area.

Ceiling tiles in the food area of the facility, are falling down and buckled and being held up, partially, with red tape, and need replaced.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in back cook and prep areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie cooling unit, upright two door True refrigerator, and upright two door True upright freezer.

Numerous floor tiles are cracked, missing, chipped or broken making the floor not easily cleanable.

Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the cook area.

Old unused equipment stored in dry storage area, should be removed from food facility

Raw Chicken and Raw Shrimp in the two door upright True refrigerator stored open with no covering.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the all-cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the all-cooling units, is not being date marked.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The hand wash sink in the front serving area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.

Inspection Violations: 11/18/2022

KINGS FRESH POULTRY AND DELI - SAMUEL R. KING - 201 MEMORY LN. - YORK, PA