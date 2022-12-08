Coroner identifies man killed in York City shooting

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in York City.

The man killed on the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue has been identified as Demetres Lewis, 34, of the 1000 block of Edison Street in York City.

Lewis was shot late Tuesday night and died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's report. His manner of death was homicide.

The York City Police Department is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by submitting a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. They can also contact Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. Tipsters can also call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.

