Police search for 21-year-old woman missing from East Manchester Twp. home

Staff report

Police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who went missing from her home Tuesday evening.

Mya Rae Mazuera, 21, was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the 200 block of Silver Maple Court in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional Police.

Mazuera is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, black hoodie and black boots.

Police say she has an acute mental illness.

Police ask anyone who comes into contact with her to call 911 immediately.

