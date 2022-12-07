Foggy morning, possible rain later Wednesday

A foggy morning will give way to a possibly wet afternoon Wednesday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Patchy fog will continue until 11 a.m. Wednesday, which should see a high of 57 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in a thunderstorm.

A cool north breeze will blow between 5 and 9 mph Wednesday night, which should see a low temperature near 42 degrees.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend. Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. A north wind around 9 mph.

Thursday night: There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. A north wind will blow around 8 mph.

Friday: There is a 40% chance of rain, with new rainfall totals around a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Friday night: There is a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. New rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: There is a 30% chance of light rain after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of light rain before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.