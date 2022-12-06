Three dead, six injured in Franklin County crash, police say

Three people were pronounced dead after being taken to different hospitals following a crash in Franklin County.

The York County Coroner identified the driver as Mary Gordon, 59, of Franklin County. Gordon died at WellSpan York Hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday after hitting a tree on Little Cove Road in Franklin County around 2 a.m. while driving a Dodge Journey SUV.

One passenger was taken to Fulton Medical Center by EMS, where she was pronounced dead, and another was taken to Johns Hopkins Medical Center by life flight, where she was pronounced dead, according to the state police report. Both of the deceased passengers listed as girls less than a year old on the state police report.

There were nine people in the SUV, but the conditions of the remaining remaining six, ages 3 to 30, have not been released.

None of the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, the state police report said.

Gordon’s next of kin have been notified, and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

