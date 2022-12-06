Rainy couple of days expected in York County

There's a chance of rain in York County for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

New rain totals are predicted to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch during the day Tuesday, with the same amount possible. Tuesday's high temperature is expected to be 51 and the low 48.

There is a 50% chance of rain Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m., with another tenth of an inch possible. The high temperature will be near 58. Rain chances go down to 20% Wednesday night with a low of 46.

Temperatures will start to cool down Thursday through the weekend. The forecast includes:

Thursday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 and a north wind blowing 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday night: There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: There is a 50% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Friday night: There is a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.