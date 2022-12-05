Panel to discuss rising inflation and food insecurity in York County

The Paul Smith Library, located in Shrewsbury, is hosting its fourth annual Human Rights Day discussion panel on Dec. 8.

So far, 11 leaders from food pantry and community service organizations make up the panel that will discuss food insecurity in York County. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 80 Constitution Ave. in Shrewsbury.

Rising inflation and the end of funding for meals in schools inspired the topic for this year’s panel, Michele Lefler, the library director, said.

“We believe that every person in our community deserves affordable access to quality nutrition,” she said.

With so many panelists from organizations that work with food insecurity issues, it may be more of a “roundtable discussion” this year, she said. The panel will focus on how York County residents can access resources if facing food insecurity and how community members can help.

The Paul Smith Library is partnering with the Rotary Club of York to host the event; the club used their connections with community leaders to reach out to potential panelists, Lefler said.

There will be a food drive going on during the event that runs until the end of the year. Drop offs are located at the library, the Mason-Dixon Public Library, the Mason Dixon Family Restaurant and the New Freedom Restaurant and Coffee Shop.

Donations from the drive will go to several organizations, according to Lefler, largely groups that participate in the panel.

Although additional panelist may join, confirmed members are from First Fruits Farm, Southern Community Services, The Well, The Southern York County Food Pantry, the York County Food Bank, Harvest Pantry, South Eastern School District and York County.

For more information about the Paul Smith Library and the Human Rights Day panel, call the library at 717-235-4313.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.