Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to test warning sirens

A test of emergency warning sirens surrounding the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will occur at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is one of two semi-annual, full-volume tests of those sirens performed each year.

The warning system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.

Constellation Energy, which owns the nuclear power plant, said the sirens are not used as a signal to evacuate, but as a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast on television or radio.

County emergency management authorities activate the sirens

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in southern York County. The plant produces enough carbon-free electricity to power more than 2.7 million homes.