More crashes this Thanksgiving holiday, but fewer DUI citations: State police

State police investigated more local crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday, but no one died on area roads and troopers arrested fewer people for driving under the influence compared to last year.

There were 71 crashes from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 in the three-county area covered by Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, which includes York County. None of the crashes resulted in fatalities, but 15 people were injured.

Of the 71 crashes in the area, nine were alcohol-related.

Over the same period in 2021, there were 53 crashes in the three-county area, with one of those crashes resulting in a death. There were 15 people injured in those crashes last year.

Five of last year's crashes were alcohol-related. The one death in the area was from one of those alcohol-related crashes.

DUI arrests were down slightly from last year. Troop J arrested 55 drivers for DUI over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, down from the 51 they arrested last year.

Citations handed out for speeding were down significantly. Troopers issued 303 citations for speeding during the holiday period, down from the 537 they handed out in 2021.

Troopers also handed fewer citations for other infractions. Troop J gave out 745 citations for other offenses, down from the 909 they passed out last year.

Safety belt infractions were up this year, with 40 citations issued compared to the 20 troopers handed out in 2021.

Child seat infractions were down. with three citations compared to five last year.

Statewide, there were 970 crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday period, down from the 1,155 in 2021. Two people were killed and 196 were injured in those crashes this year. In 2021, five people died in Thanksgiving holiday crashes and 225 were injured.

York City Police seek suspect in string of burglaries

Father-daughter argument leads to child porn conviction of man 300 miles away

School test scores show how students struggled because of COVID

There were 48 alcohol-related crashes across Pennsylvania during the holiday period, down from the 91 in 2021. DUI arrests were up slightly across the state, 539 compared to 533 last year.