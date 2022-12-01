Two seasons in a matter of days coming to York County

York County residents will get to experience two seasons in a matter of days.

After a windy, wintery chill on Thursday, things start to warm up slightly Friday before temperatures get absolutely balmy on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Winds will blow out of the west Thursday between 10 and 16 mph, gusting to 25 mph, before calming down Thursday night with a low of 23 with a 6-mph northwesterly wind blowing.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 46 before winds start blowing out of the south Friday night. The low will be near 37 but a south wind will blow between 8 and 14 mph with gusts up to 28 mph.

With the wind shift, rain chances and temperatures will go up. There will be a 50% chance of rain Friday night with less than a tenth of an inch falling.

There will be a 70% chance of showers Saturday before 1 p.m. and a high temperature near 58. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rains is possible. A south wind will blow strong around 18 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Temperatures then start falling Saturday night, with a low of around 28 degrees.

Here is a look at Sunday weather outlook as well as the first part of the work week:

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: There will be a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 44.