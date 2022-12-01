Rabbit Transit offering same-day shared ride pilot program

A same-day shared ride pilot program is being offered through Rabbit Transit and Capital Area Transit.

The services are being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

People in the Pennsylvania Persons with Disabilities Program and seniors 65 and older are eligible for the program.

Those requiring rides through the same-day program must make transportation requests by 1:30 p.m. that day. After that time, the regular scheduling process will be followed.

Ride requests must be made at least two hours before the trip, and an addition convenience fee of $1 will be charged for the same-day trip service.

Contact Rabbit Transit at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org for more information or to schedule a shared ride.