PeoplesBank donates historic building to Glen Rock for borough hall

The historic PeoplesBank building has witnessed a lot of change across nearly two centuries from its central location in downtown Glen Rock.

But, when the bank company chose to shutter its branch inside, it chose to leave it to — well — the people.

“We could have sold it and someone could have put up a pizza shop or something,” said John Moss, the bank's vice president of marketing. Instead, Moss said PeoplesBank chose to donate the brick building originally built in 1912 to the borough.

It already housed offices for the borough government and the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society. Now, both will have a permanent home — and room to expand.

“It’s been a big part of the downtown at the signal light where the four major streets in Glen Rock merge,” said Jon Nicklow, the president of the preservation society, who described the building as a local landmark.

Nicklow said the bank has existed in Glen Rock since 1864, although for a time it was operated under a different company as the First National Bank. The original building was replaced in 1912 with a neoclassical design by Joseph Dise. That sturdy design of brick, concrete and marble made it an "iconic-looking building," he said.

After a brief closure during the Great Depression, he said the bank reopened as the PeoplesBank of Glen Rock in 1934.

Although the borough offices and preservation society are on different floors, they will work together to create a public space, said Borough Council President Rollin Apgar. While the public space plans are not final, as the project progresses the borough will accept public input on the plans.

“The Glen Rock Borough is extremely grateful for the generous gift from people's bank,” he said. "This building is an architecturally and culturally significant part of our town."

The donation, Apgar said, will allow the borough to keep its borough offices in the building and to allow the local historical sociey to "continue their mission of curating our local history."

There will be a formal donation ceremony on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the bank on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock. To learn more about the history of the bank building in Glen Rock visit the preservation society’s website at http://162.214.200.122/~northbelltower/h/.