Man rescued from near drowning at Codorus State Park

A 53-year-old man was rescued after nearly drowning at York County’s Codorus State Park on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. According to park spokesperson Wesley Robinson, the man was rescued from Lake Marburg and was conscious when he was pulled from the lake. The man's name was not released.

Assistant Park Manager Mathias Weinzen said the man was transported by emergency personnel to WellSpan York Hospital for hypothermia. At 10 a.m. Thursday, it was 38 degrees at the York Airport with a wind chill of 30 and light snow, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an ongoing investigation into the matter, Weinzen said.

Robinson said there was no word on the man’s current condition.

Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park has been the scene of a number of drownings over the years, most recently in June.

An 18-year-old man, Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim of Silver Spring, Maryland, drowned June 14.

During incident in June, a small group, including Silvanus-Lim, were walking together when they decided to swim across the lake at the park. When the group had made it across, they noticed that Silvanus-Lim had not made it back with them and was having difficulty swimming, the coroner's report stated.

During an attempt to help him, he went under and could no longer be seen, the report said.

Robinson said back then that no swimming is allowed in the lake and that the signs are posted stating that. He did say that the area where the group accessed the lake was not easily accessible to the general public.