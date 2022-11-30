United Way of York County president steps down

The United Way of York County's president announced that she plans to step down at the end of the year.

Anne Druck, who's served as the nonprofit's president since 2018, will leave effective Dec. 31. Amy Wannemacher, a board member, will temporarily step into the position.

Druck helped raise over $20 million over the last five years for the causes the United Way supports, according to the organization. That included $1.4 million in funds to help support people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newly appointed Board Chair Julian Tolbert will lead the search committee for Druck's replacement.

“(Druck) has been a passionate advocate for York County, not only through her years at United Way, but throughout her entire career,” said Julian Tolbert, the organization's new board chair. “We wish her only the best as she moves on to her next chapter.”

Her departure follows shortly after its former board chair, Scott Deisley, stepped down from his position following an investigation of misconduct related to his work as the Red Lion schools superintendent.

