Inspections: Popular diner, seafood restaurant among 4 with violations

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 11/20/2022

DATTS SEAFOOD AND CARRYOUT - 120 E. CHESTNUT ST. - HANOVER, PA.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed hood system over griddle and fryers with heavy accumulation of grease and dust.

Observed interior of Sharp Microwave equipment, in cook area, with a heavy accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed two ceiling vents in the cook/prep area with heavy accumulation of static dust and can potentially contaminate food and equipment.

Mops are not being hung to air dry and are, instead, being left in dirty water in mop bucket.

Observed flour and Cajun spice food ingredient storage containers, in the second food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Funnels observed stored in the Flour and Cajun Spice bins.

Observed the following: Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, with mold-like substance on interior housing of dispenser.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the cook area.

Ceiling tiles in the food area of the facility, are falling down and buckled and being held up, partially, with red tape, and need replaced.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in back cook and prep areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie cooling unit, upright two door True refrigerator, and upright two door True upright freezer.

Numerous floor tiles are cracked, missing, chipped or broken making the floor not easily cleanable.

Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the cook area.

Old unused equipment stored in dry storage area, should be removed from food facility.

Raw Chicken and Raw Shrimp in the two door upright True refrigerator stored open with no covering.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the all-cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. --Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the all-cooling units, is not being date marked.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The hand wash sink in the front serving area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.

Inspection Violations: 11/18/2022

KINGS FRESH POULTRY AND DELI - 201 MEMORY LN. - YORK, PA

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Observed employee touching raw meat and then slicing cheese and then raw meat again with no hand wash between tasks.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash after handling money.

Observed Owner handling money with gloved hand and then leaving store area to go to exterior storage and retrieve more chicken and not wash hands or change gloves and proceed to touch raw chicken.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The hand wash sink in the store area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.

Inspection Violations: 11/15/2022

LYNDON DINER - 1353 KENNETH RD. - YORK, PA

Ten Cutco Knives/Scissors, including wooden caddy where they are stored, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Slicer, a food contact surface, located in basement prep area, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight or touch. Manual Can Opener, a food contact surface, located in basement prep area, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Three Whisks, food contact surfaces, located hung on hooks against a basement wall, were clean, but wall was not.

Observed employee rinse out cloth rag and try to fill bus pan from hand wash only sink at wait staff/expo area of the kitchen.

The hand wash sink in the back prep/cook area near the walk-in being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed onion and fried food in the sink.

Soap dispenser was not working at the hand wash sink on the back wall of the prep/cook area.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50-foot candles. Three light fixtures were not operating in the basement prep area.

Observed two boxes of fresh produce stored directly on the floor in basement walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

A partial gallon of milk was observed left out overnight on a prep counter in the basement area and held at room temperature rather than 41°F or below as required. Milk discarded at the time of inspection.

Old unused equipment stored in the kitchen/prep and basement areas, should be removed from food facility.

Inspection Violations: 11/13/2022

TOKYO DINER - 300 E MARKET ST. - YORK, PA